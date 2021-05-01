B.anger has discharged during the “day of anger”. In the first half hour after the demonstration began late on Saturday afternoon on Opernplatz, tumultuous scenes were taking place in downtown Frankfurt. Particularly in the front part of the demonstration, there was a sometimes aggressive mood among demonstrators who had apparently come from all over the Rhine-Main area and, according to reports, also from abroad. There the anger of the mostly black-clad protesters was directed primarily against the emergency services. Slogans like “First May: Clear the streets, down with the police” or “Where have you been in Hanau?” Were chanted.

In the back part, where many red flags and also those with hammer and sickle were waved, the mood was initially even less tense. There was dancing, music played from a loudspeaker van.

In Taunusstrasse, pyrotechnics were then ignited in the middle part of the demonstration train. Shortly afterwards, the situation escalated when the demonstration train with around 3,000 participants moved towards the main train station. There there were clashes between participants and the police. The police used pepper spray and batons, and there were individual arrests after smoke pots were thrown at the emergency services. Bengalos were also ignited on the way to the end of the registered route in Frankenallee in the Gallusviertel. An ambulance was used there because a protester was injured in the head.



No side effect: smoke pots were thrown in large numbers.

Image: Laila Sieber





When the police finally declared the demonstration to be over with the words “Due to the unpeaceful course, the demo has now been disbanded”, a demonstrator shouted to the police from a loudspeaker truck: “Fuck off. This is our part of town. These are our streets. ”The situation became more and more precarious.

In the end, the demonstrators followed the police’s instructions and began to leave the meeting place at the level of the Gallus building. They moved in the direction of Mainzer Landstrasse. On the way there, however, there was apparently no reason for police officers to attack individual participants with tear gas and beatings. A sit-in finally formed on Mainzer Landstrasse. The police used a water cannon. Eventually the blockage dissolved.



There were also arguments: criticism of capitalism on a banner.

Image: Laila Sieber





The demonstration participants adhered to the mask requirement, but corona-compliant distances were not kept in the crowd, the train marched close together.

Timo Brym, representative of the alliance “Whoever Has, He Gives”, which took part in the demonstration, blamed the police for the escalation in Gallus. “The police attacked the demonstration when there was no reason to do so,” he said. “The police wanted pictures like this, so they made sure they got them.”

Left to left-wing extremist groups expected

The demonstration had been called for weeks in the entire city area under the motto “Day of Anger”. The striking lettering, which is intended to mobilize for this gathering, can be read over a large area in numerous places in the city.

The police had anticipated a large alliance of left to left-wing extremist groups in advance, which was confirmed when looking at the demonstration.

A Facebook call for the demo refers to the pandemic and a general criticism of capitalism. The pandemic, it is said, is making it “painfully clear what it means to have or not to have”. For a few “capitalism brings wealth and an abundance of possibilities, for us, who work for the profit of others every day, it brings hardship, misery and a lack of prospects”. The contradictions of capitalism are “man-made”. Therefore, “our anger should be collectively taken onto the street” in order to finally break with the system ”. May 1st should be a day “against the capitalist labor system and social inequality”.