Tens of thousands of people descended in the streets of Budapest to protest against Viktor Orban's governmenta demonstration organized by Peter Magyar, the ex-husband of former Justice Minister Judit Varga. “We are not afraid” and “Orban resign”, the slogans chanted by the protest participants. There are many Hungarian flags that Orban has appropriated: “They are the colors of Hungary, not of the government”, testified an activist.

Last February Magyar had denounced Orban's chief of staff, Antal Rogan, as being at the head of a propaganda machine or political interference in the trials that his wife had received who, like President Katalin Novak, had resigned after being involved in the pardon, granted to a man who had covered up a case of pedophilia.