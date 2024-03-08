Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/08/2024 – 20:21

In her hands, she pulls a cart that transports the cooler with drinks to sell. A cap on your head helps protect you from the sun in the center of Brasília, on the afternoon of this Friday (8), International Women's Day. The routine of 63-year-old street vendor Rita Aquino, from Sunday to Sunday, is to try to sell water and soda.

“I'm pushing the cart to try to retire one day. But every day I am disrespected. I think it's because I'm a woman and elderly. On the bus, on the streets, everywhere,” she complains.

On the way to sales, she comes across a demonstration of women, in Praça Zumbi dos Palmares – quilombola leader murdered in 1695. She stops for a moment and looks. “That's right. We cannot remain silent,” she says.

At the demonstration that Ruth faced in the country's capital, a series of groups linked to women's rights presented varied discussions. One of the event organizers, producer Hellen Frida, explains that the call was precisely for different groups to bring their demands on a day that “must be a day of struggle”.

Thus, the event in the Federal District brought together manifestos for women's right to freedom, in favor of abortion, against gender violence and other manifestos for equality. Women also protested about the situation of mothers in Palestine, who have suffered the effects of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. At least 240 crosses were nailed to remember the situation on the other side of the world, and also of feminicides in the capital. There were 31 confirmed in DF last year.

“The number of reports of violence has also increased. The more you talk in the communities, the more you see the number of women who are in situations of violence and who have not yet reported it. There is also important economic segregation. I think economic violence is central”, says Frida.

She regrets that, in the communities, there are fewer public facilities to meet women's needs. “In the region of São Sebastião [a 25 km de Brasília], which is my community, the Brazilian Women's Reference Center is being created, which is an initiative of the federal government based on parliamentary amendments. It will be very important for us”, she praises.

Those who also closely monitor community needs, and were present at the Women's Day event in the capital, were representatives of the Black Women of Baobá collective. Journalist and activist Jacira da Silva explains that the group carries out special work in an occupied area in the Guará region – about 15 km from the capital -, in a place where mostly black women live, who are single mothers and in a situation of of social vulnerability.

“We seek to raise awareness through lectures, meetings, on different dates, to talk about rights”, he explains.

Professor Ludimar Carneiro, who also works in the collective, reveals that she receives different types of questions. “They want to know why there isn’t a police station nearby, why they don’t have quick access to justice, why they don’t have access to healthcare. They are recycling workers,” she reports.

At the demonstration in Brasília, the workers could not be present because they are busy, say the activists. “The awakening of their conscience no longer allows them to leave their activities because otherwise their children will go hungry”, says professor Jaciara.

At the demonstration, Marileide da Silva, resident of Valparaíso, worked as a street vendor selling food. The last time she was registered was more than a decade ago, as a nanny. “That’s what was left for me,” she said. Aware of the theme of the demonstration, she observed everything carefully. “There is machismo, violence, everything they are talking about. I enjoyed working in front of them,” she said as she tallied up the day and prepared to return home, 50 km away.