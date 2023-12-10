Home page politics

Demonstration against anti-Semitism in Berlin under the motto “Germany stands up – Never again is now!”. © Carsten Koall/dpa

Numerous people in Berlin are taking to the streets in the fight against anti-Semitism. The crowd in front of the Brandenburg Gate remains manageable. Just a few kilometers away, hardly any fewer people have completely different goals.

Berlin – Several thousand people took to the streets in Berlin against anti-Semitism, hatred and racism. Under the motto “Never again is now” they ran from the Großer Stern in the Tiergarten to the Brandenburg Gate in sometimes pouring rain. The police said there were around 3,200 participants, the private organizers assumed there were up to 11,000.

The event was supported by, among others, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). Referring to the number of participants, publicist Michel Friedman said to applause: “There are too few people who came.”

Behind a banner “Never again is now – Germany stands up” people marched along the Street of June 17th. In the front row were, among others, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU), the pop singer Roland Kaiser and Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD).

Minister Heil: “We need a clearly loud majority”

“Sometimes I don’t recognize this country. Something has gotten out of hand,” said the President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster. “There is still an opportunity to repair this, but to do so you also have to admit what has gone wrong in the last few years, what you were unable or unwilling to see.”

There was support from SPD politician Heil. “There are many of us, but too many decent people are too quiet,” he said. “We don’t need a decent, silent majority. We need a clearly loud majority that stands up now and not later.” Anti-Semitism must end. “We have to get serious about it,” said Heil.

Participants of a pro-Palestinian march through the federal capital. © Paul Zinken/dpa

As patron of the event, Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) said: “Jews are afraid and they feel left alone. Not only hate creates this feeling, but also silence and indifference.” Therefore, “a powerfully visible and loud sign” is important. The pop singer Roland Kaiser also spoke of the hope “that a signal will come from this day”.

With a view to the hostages from Israel still being held by the terrorist Hamas in Gaza, Israeli Ambassador Ron Prosor chanted: “Bring them home!”

Pro-Palestinian protest nearby

Just a few kilometers away there was a demonstration under the motto “Solidarity with Palestine – No weapons for genocide”. The police spoke of around 2,500 participants there.

Against the backdrop of the Middle East conflict, the demonstrators demanded, among other things, a stop to arms deliveries to Israel. Armament and intelligence cooperation with the country should also be ended.

In addition to flags with the Palestinian colors, the letter combination BDS could also be seen. BDS stands for “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions”. The campaign calls for a boycott of the State of Israel and Israeli products because of its actions against Palestinians. dpa