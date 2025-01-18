Politicians, social agents and citizens will take to the streets this Saturday to demand that its useful life be extended
Key day for the future of the nuclear power plant Almaraz which, in principle, begins its closure from 2027. This morning a demonstration is being held in the town of Cáceres to extend the useful life of the facility, something that now…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Demonstration #Almaraz #maintain #nuclear #power #plant #Government #insists #closing
Leave a Reply