Demonstration | How is it possible that the pillars of the House of Parliament were knocked down? Secretary General: “We wanted to keep the staircase as an open space”

Demonstration|“For reasons of principle, we wanted to keep the staircase of the House of Parliament as an open space for citizens,” says Pelttari.

Parliamentary general secretary Antti Pelttari says that the parliament will probably demand punishment for the defacers of the columns in the front of the Parliament building.

The poles were painted red early Wednesday morning. It was a demonstration. The protesters sitting on the steps of the parliament building had signs that read “förbjud torvbrytning” in Swedish, “turf removal is prohibited”.

“This will probably be a criminal process under the public prosecutor’s office, where the parliament is involved and demands punishment for the perpetrators and [heiltä] damages”, says Pelttari.

Tin man worked before his current position as the head of the Protection Police.

How is it possible that several columns of the Parliament building can be painted from a height of several meters?

“In the rule of law and open democracy, there is always a conflict between openness and security. This has been discussed from time to time, but the staircase of the Parliament building has been kept as an open space. Now the destruction had time to take place, but it was dealt with immediately.”

How long did it take for the security measures to start?

“The security measures started 15 seconds after the event was detected. The whole painting operation took less than a minute. With the foam extinguishers, it was possible to spread the paint up quite quickly.”

Are the stairs still going to be kept free or will their use be restricted in the future?

“This will probably be discussed as it has been discussed before. So far, it has been concluded that the principle of freedom will not be changed.”

Have decisions been made today one way or the other?

“No. The Council of Speakers received an explanation of what happened today. No other measures have been taken yet. Now that the parliament’s security functions are being developed, this will probably be discussed as well.”