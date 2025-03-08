This March 8, Saturday, the International Women’s Day takes place, date that has been commemorating since in 1977 the UN General Assembly Adoptase 8m In this way.

Its origin It is in the demonstrations of women who, especially in Europe, at the beginning of the 20th century demanded the right to vote, better working conditions and equality between women and men, as indicated from the website of the Spanish Ministry of Equality.

As in previous years, millions of women in Spain take to the streets on this date to fight for women’s equality and rightsboth to consolidate and reinforce themselves and to continue advancing towards a more egalitarian society, without gaps for being a woman or without sexist crimes, among other things.

Although 8M takes place throughout Spain, in Madrid there are the mass demonstrations that, for years, have been promoted and supported by women and feminism. As happened last year, 8M will take place again with the division of two feminist aspects, since two manifestations are planned.









On the one hand, The march convened by Commission 8M It will have as motto: ‘Anti -racist feminists, to the streets! We are doing life in it ‘, indicating that it is an anti -racist manifestation and for the rights of “all, all and all”, also preparing a “feminist afternoon” in the Debod temple, as indicated by Europa Press.

On the other, the Madrid feminist movement It will march with the motto ‘Women in the fight against global machismo’ and, according to the aforementioned agency, go out “to continue defending women’s rights and continue ensuring that feminism is abolitionist.”

Schedule and tour of the 8m commission demonstration in Madrid

This will be the first demonstration for the 8M that is held in the capital this Saturday, starting At 12.00. Regarding its route, the march part From Atocha And he will travel the Paseo del Prado to Cibeles, the street of Alcalá, and then the Gran Vía to end in Plaza de España.

Schedule and route of the manifestation of the feminist movement of Madrid

This demonstration, on the other hand, is celebrated in the afternoon, whose start time has marked Apra the 18.00 hours. The place from which it starts is the CIBELES SQUAREpassing along Alcalá and Gran Vía Street, also ending in Plaza de España, going through the center of Madrid again.

In 2024 were some 34,000 women Those who marched in Madrid adding both demonstrations convened, according to official data provided to Europa Press by the Government Delegation.

Traffic cuts for the manifestations of 8m in Madrid

As indicated from the Madrid City Council website, they can produce Alterations and cuts in different streets of the capital due to the marches for Women’s Day. These are the ones that have indicated for March 8:

From 10.30 to 12.30 (approximately) are planned incidents and/or traffic cuts in Avenida de la Albufera, Avenida City of Barcelona, ​​Paseo de la Infanta Isabel and Plaza del Emperor Carlos V.

From 11.30 to 15 hours (approximately) are planned incidents and/or traffic cuts in the Paseo del Prado, Plaza de Cibeles, Alcalá, Gran Vía and Plaza de España.

From 15 to 20 hours (approximately) are planned incidents and/or traffic cuts in the vicinity of The Plaza de España and Calle Ferraz.

From 18 to 22 hours (approximately) are planned incidents and/or traffic cuts in the Cibeles Plaza, Alcalá and Gran Vía.

In view of possible cuts, then, it seems that the best transport option for the city for this Friday is public transport. Applications like Moovit They can be very useful to plan the best displacement options.