Demonstration | Elokapina protests disrupt traffic in Helsinki and Tampere

The protests start on Monday and continue for a week.

The environmental movement Elokapina announces that it will organize protest marches for a week starting on Monday, October 9. There are demonstrations in Helsinki and Tampere.

According to the release, the marches will disrupt traffic.

“The purpose of the slow-moving procession is to slow down the traffic almost to a standstill. In these slow marches, the demonstrators are demanding that the use of forests in Finland be returned to a sustainable level,” Elokapina’s press release says.

The slow marches are part of Elokapina’s autumn Metsäkapina campaign. The campaign calls for prioritizing nature and diversity and ending state subsidies that are destructive to the environment and nature.