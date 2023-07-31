Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 7/30/2023 – 5:32 pm Share

A demonstration on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, this afternoon (30), denounced the excessive slaughter of donkeys in Brazil. The act, called the Fifth National Action Against the Slaughter of Donkeys, was also scheduled to take place in 14 other capitals in the country and calls for the end of permission from the federal government and the government of the state of Bahia for the slaughter of these animals. In Brasilia, the act took place in the axis of leisure, in the center of the capital.

According to the National Front for the Defense of Donkeys, which organized the demonstration, the animals are at risk of being extinct to meet a commercial demand: the production of ejiao, a product extracted from the collagen of the animal’s skin and used in China as a medicine. .

According to the legal coordinator of the National Front for the Defense of Donkeys, Yuri Fernandes Lima, the slaughter is concentrated in three slaughterhouses in the state of Bahia.

“These slaughterhouses have federal authorization for export, the SIF [Serviço de Inspeção Federal]. And we ask for the end [da autorização para] slaughter, because this activity is leading the donkey to extinction”, he points out.

According to the lawyer, there is no organized production chain for slaughtering the animal. “The activity is extractive. There is no breeding, no production chain, they simply collect, buy, sometimes even steal, and take the animals to waiting farms. Then to the slaughterhouses. Then they slaughter and export the skin to China”, he points out.

Historic

In 2018, the front that acts in defense of donkeys filed a public civil action in the Federal Court in Salvador and managed to suspend the slaughter outright. In 2019, however, the injunction was revoked by decision of the vice-president of the Federal Regional Court of the First Region (TRF-1). In 2022, the front managed to reinstate the injunction in TRF-1.

“But there was a previous decision, from September 2021, by the same body, in the opposite direction. So the Union, mainly, is commenting that the first decision, the oldest, is valid, in the sense of maintaining the suspension of the injunction, that is, maintaining the slaughter. And we are claiming that the second, more recent decision of February 2022, which prohibits slaughter, is valid. We are now in this legal uproar”, says Lima.

According to the Front, only in slaughterhouses under the Federal Inspection Service in the state of Bahia, 78,964 donkeys were slaughtered between February 2021 and June 2022, numbers that do not include deaths that occur during transport or those caused by diseases. The drop in the number of these animals in the country could reach 38%, from 2011 to 2017, according to data cited above.

