Genoa – It has not yet arrived from the offices of the Municipality of Genoa the authorization to the centre-left to organize the protest demonstration, next Thursday at 5.30pm in Piazza De Ferrari, to ask for the resignation of the suspended governor John Toti and which are expected national leaders of Pd, M5s and Avs, Elly Schlein, Giuseppe Conte, Nicola Fratoianni and Angelo Bonelli.

The request, according to PD sources, was sent this morning to the office for the occupation of public land, in particular regarding the installation of a stage. But for the moment no response has arrived. Thus, concern is growing among the ranks of the progressive camp. “Evidently the center-right is very nervous and worried about the success of the demonstration and is trying in every way to hinder it,” a Democratic leader vents. It is unlikely that the administration will deny the green light, but the more time passes, the less time the PD, M5S and AVS will have to formalize the appointment and call their militants to a massive participation. Not exactly a detail for a protest held in the middle of summer.

Calenda won’t be there

In the meantime, today a note arrived in which Carlo Calenda, secretary of Azione, explained the reasons that push him not to participate in the day of protest: “I will not participate in the demonstration for Toti’s resignation launched from the wide field. My position is always the same: it is unbearable to use the judicial investigations for political purposes. I also consider the not so veiled connection between the revocation of house arrest and Toti’s resignation unacceptable. Our political evaluation of the work of the center-right government in Liguria is strongly negative. We have repeatedly asked for Toti’s resignation for political reasons, before the judicial investigations. After the explosion of the media-judicial case, we have always recommended to the majority to evaluate the opportunity, for the good of Liguria, of not leaving the Region in a state of paralysis. But these are political evaluations and not judicial ones. I believe that the confusion of the two levels represents a serious damage to democracy and the rule of law”.