After the attacks registered in the night between 27 and 28 January in Berlin and Barcelona on the Italian diplomatic offices, and the sabotage of the repeater on the Turin hill, yesterday was characterized by demonstrations by anarchists in various Italian squares. The largest rallies were held in Turin and Rome, where there were also clashes with the police.

In particular, the anarchists took to the streets to ask for the transfer of Alfredo Cospito, currently imprisoned in the Sassari prison under the 41-bis regime. In Rome, during an unannounced procession of anarchists, a police officer was injured. About 150 activists took to the streets in the capital, one of whom was stopped after throwing objects and tear gas. Cospito has been on hunger strike for over 100 days, to protest against the 41bis regime to which he is subjected.

Fortunately, the demonstrations in Turin and Triste did not cause any particular damage to people or things. In Rome, on the other hand, in the gathering in Piazza Trilussa, there were moments of great tension. A small group of demonstrators tried to force the cordon set up by the police but was rejected by the police in riot gear. At that point, some bottles and smoke bombs were thrown by the group of anarchists and hit an agent, who was wounded in the head, fortunately not too seriously.

Piazza Trilussa, in the heart of Trastevere, is one of the meeting places of the capital’s nightlife, and especially on weekends it is animated by many young people. The agents had to intervene to disperse the anarchists who then dispersed, mingling in the night crowd of Rome. The group of anarchists who carried out several devastations in Trastevere finally barricaded themselves in a garage in via dei Panieri in Rome. A man was arrested and taken to the police station.

This morning, with regard to the garrison in Piazza Trilussa, the Digos announced that it had completed the documents and referred to the judicial authorities 41 anarchists, recently released, held responsible for resisting a public official. Instead, another garrison remains in Rome, in via Nazionale, with about 25 demonstrators, who unrolled a banner with the inscription “Against life impedance – solidarity with Alfredo Cospito”.