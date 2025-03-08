This Saturday, March 8, the International Women’s Day And as every year several claiming acts have been prepared in Barcelona to defend women’s rights and sensitize the population with the need, among other aspects, that work or salary equality is implanted or fought more against sexist violence.

Therefore, every 8-m the street ends up into a purple tide, the color that symbolizes the Feminist struggle. This year, in addition, the Catalan capital will host, for the first time, two major concentrations, since there is no unitary movement and two major appointments have been raised, both Saturday afternoon and by the city center.

One of them, which in recent years has been the most massive, is convened by the Association of the Dona with the support of the Barcelona City Council, Through its areas of feminism and LGTBI and the other the great appointment will organize the Association of Feministes gifts of Catalonia. They will have as lemas ‘cures support life’ and ‘#Somdonesidiemprou’, respectively.

Schedule and route of the two manifestations

The manifestation of CA the donut will take approximately 17.30 to 10 pm and will start from Square Universitat Towards the squares Catalunya and Urquinaona, passing through Gran Via, Paseo de Gracia and Ronda Sant Pere, until they ended up at the Paseo Lluís Companys with Trafalgar Street, just in front of the Arc del Triomf.









The march of feminist gifts, meanwhile, is convened for 6 pm in Catalunya Square. From there he will go on Fontanella Street and go down via Laietana and to Jaume I Street and Sant Jaume Plaza, where it is estimated that the appointment will end around 8.30 pm.

On the occasion of both protests, the Urban Guard It provides for traffic deviations to guarantee circulation fluency in the city and that concentrations develop safely.

Traffic effects

The two manifestations will force to alter or limit the route of some traffic lines, since some streets will be temporarily cut. For this reason, anyone who has to move around the city is recommended that as far as possible let the car at home and move in Metro.

Manifestation from Plaza Universitat: D50, H12, H16, V13, V15, V17, V19, 19, 22, 24, 39, 47, 52, 54, 55, 59, 63, 67, 120 and Bus Turist (Blue Route).

Manifestation from Plaza Catalunya: H16, V15, V17, 47, 55 I 59.

As always in these cases it is highly advisable to consult the official channels to know in real time the state of traffic and effects. In addition, mobility applications such as Moovit They can be very useful.