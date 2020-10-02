A massive protest took place at Jantar Mantar in the capital Delhi on Friday evening against the alleged gang rape incident of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras and the Uttar Pradesh government’s attitude towards it. A large number of civil society activists, students, women, leaders and others, including the Left, Bhim Army Army, were involved in this.

Wearing masks and shouting slogans against the UP administration, the protesters demanded justice for the victim and demanded the resignation of state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The demonstration was initially to be held at India Gate, but it was done at Jantar Mantar as prohibitory orders were implemented in the Rajpath area.

Many leaders of other political parties including Aam Aadmi Party and Left parties also participated in the demonstration. Most of them said that they are angry about the manner in which the UP Police cremated the dead body of the victim. The gang rape victim was accused of gangrape with her. However, on Tuesday morning, the victim died at Safdarjung Hospital here. After this he was cremated by the Hathras administration overnight.

Delhi: Left parties, members of Bhim Army and student organizations hold protest against #Hathras incident, at Jantar Mantar

Family members allege that they were forcibly cremated in the early hours of Wednesday. However, local police officials said the cremation was done with the family’s consent. Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan said, “What is happening in Uttar Pradesh is Gundaraj”. Police have surrounded the village, opposition leaders and media personnel are not allowed to enter there. He (police-administration) has taken mobile phones of the family members of the victim.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat and Sitaram Yechury also attended the protest. Swara said that people from different strata have gathered at Jantar Mantar, which shows how angry people are. He said, “The time has come for us to start the fight against the rape epidemic … and today we stand here and we have to win.”

Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal joins protest at Jantar Mantar over #Hathras case

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said that the Hathras incident has destroyed something called “rule of law”. He said, “It is not just that there has been an incident of rape or death.” Rather, political patronage was given from the beginning … Uttar Pradesh administration was busy in ensuring that this news could not get out.

Yadav alleged that the family was not allowed to perform the funeral of the victim’s body in a dignified manner, even though the perpetrators are also entitled to it. “The UP government has no basis to stay any longer,” he said. The Bhim Army chief Azad demanded that the case be heard in a fast track court on a daily basis.

“The culprits should be punished as soon as possible so that others fear before committing such heinous crime.” We will go to Hathras and there is no scope for justice till this subject comes to Delhi. ”He also condemned the way the body of the victim was cremated against the wishes of the family.

Nearly a fortnight after the gang rape, the 19-year-old victim died on Tuesday morning at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. He was cremated in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday. The victim’s family members allege that the local police forced them to cremate them overnight.