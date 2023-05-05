Rand 100 people protested in Königstein on Friday with a demonstration against a party conference of the Hessian state association of the AfD in the Taunusstadt. In front of the conference venue, the historic meeting house, the arriving party members were greeted with shouts such as “Nazis out!” and “Go home!”.

The police were present with strong forces around the meeting place, but did not have to intervene because there were no incidents during the demonstration on Friday afternoon. All factions of the Königstein city parliament as well as trade unions, churches and associations such as “grandmas against the right” had called for the rally on Bischof-Kaller-Straße in front of the house of encounter.

In the speeches it was said again and again that the AfD was not wanted in the city. Banners read: “Stand up against racism!”, “Dear refugees, welcome to Germany” and “Fascism is not an opinion, it’s a crime!”. “We didn’t invite you,” said the evangelical pastor Katharina Stoodt-Neuschäfer to the participants of the party conference.

The AfD is not welcome as a guest in town

Königstein is a good host for refugees from war zones like the Ukraine. The AfD is not welcome as a guest in town because it rushes, divides and spreads inhuman thinking. The party is rightly being observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Elke Barth (SPD), member of the state parliament, said that one had to “set a sign when Nazis spread”. Germany is an immigration country and dependent on immigration.







If the AfD creates a xenophobic mood, it deters skilled workers from abroad. In this way, this party becomes a danger to Germany. She offers the population seemingly simple solutions and blames the refugees for abuses. In the youth organization of the AfD there are ethnic and right-wing extremist positions, “division and hatred” are preached, so that the young members represent a “highly explosive mixture”.

Mayor Leonhard Helm (CDU) also took part in the demonstration. When asked, he said that the AfD had not been sued, but had rented the conference center belonging to the city to the party. If this had been refused, the group could claim that the Königstein city administration was behaving undemocratically.

From a legal point of view, there is little chance of keeping the AfD out of the city. That’s not entirely wrong either. Part of democracy is letting the other side have their say and “fighting them with arguments”.

The party meeting lasts until Sunday. The AfD is also celebrating an anniversary in Königstein, the existence of its state association for ten years. Your critics want to hold vigils in front of the House of Encounters on Saturday and Sunday.