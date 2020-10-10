The opening of medically assisted procreation (PMA) was adopted in the National Assembly in early August. One of the flagship measures of the bioethics bill is due to pass second reading in the Senate in the coming months. The anti-PMA associations meet on Saturday October 10 in Paris, place Vendôme. “Sanitary restrictions require, a maximum of 1,000 people will be able to be accommodated at Place Vendôme this afternoon“, explains Anthony Joly, live for the 13 Hours.

During the last demonstration, which took place in January, between 20,000 and 40,000 people marched. “Regardless of the number, it is the message that prevails, this is what associations like La Manif pour tous say and this message has been the same for months now: the withdrawal of the bioethics bill.“, details the journalist.