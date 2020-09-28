Protests by farmers across the country on agricultural bills continue. President Ram Nath Kovind has signed 3 Agriculture Bills passed by Parliament on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Congress has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the agriculture bill. Congress MP from Kerala TN Pratapan has challenged the Agriculture Act in the Supreme Court. A writ petition has been filed by the Parliament to withdraw the bill related to farmers passed last week.Congress MP TN Pratapan has filed a petition against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020. TN Pratapan states that it is a violation of the basic rights of Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution.

Amarinder Singh also said – will file petition

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that we will go to the Supreme Court against the new law of the Central Government. Agriculture is a state subject. The agricultural bill has been passed without asking us. This is completely unconstitutional.

Tractor blew at India Gate

Demonstration of farmers across the country is going on with respect to the agricultural law. On Monday morning, some farmers came near India Gate carrying a tractor. Here he overturned the tractor and set it on fire. When the police arrived, everyone fled from the spot. According to police, 12 to 15 people were involved in the protesters. In this regard, a case is being investigated at Tilak Marg police station. These youths have been described as Punjab Youth Congress.