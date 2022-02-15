Demonstration A horn march for motorists may congest the center of Helsinki on Friday and Saturday, with hundreds of protesters expected

A protest procession of motorists called Horn Protest 4.0 opposes decisions that complicate the position of motorists.

In the future on Friday and on horns, cars will be played in front of the Parliament House on Saturday, as a motorists’ protest procession called Horn Protest 4.0 arrives to oppose “motorist discipline”.

At the event, motorists will demonstrate against the high cost of driving. The horn protest requires decision-makers to calculate excise duty on fuel, for example.

Protesters’ car hikes set off on Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.

The route runs from Hakamäentie, north of the city center, south of Mannerheimintie in front of the Parliament House. From there, the protesters’ journey continues in front of the Market Square.

The return procession returns along the same route along Mannerheimintie.

Horn march may cause traffic congestion on Fridays and Saturdays, as the journey is 5 to 10 kilometers per hour. Police are escorting protesters.

Based on an event created on Facebook, more than 700 people would be taking part in the protest.

Horn protests are also planned to be held in other Finnish cities during the weekend.

Demonstration organized by Stop Motorists Discipline! -grouping. The group has more than 280,000 members on Facebook.