All eyes turn to Bluepoint Games whenever someone talks about a remake of Bloodborne. Sony’s acquisition of the studio in September last year only added more fuel to rumors of a hypothetical remastered version. After all, who wouldn’t want to see the classic PS4 game with the same fidelity as the Remake of Demon’s Souls? However, it seems the studio hasn’t just stopped remaking the game, it may also have added some new items that players have yet to discover.

Second Lance McDonald, a popular game modder and dataminer FromSoftware, four new items have been added to the remake by the studio. “Bluepoint Games has added a number of new items to Demon’s Souls Remake that remain to be discovered“he said on Twitter.”If I knew how to get them myself, I would. I just know they exist in the data. If we ever get a PlayStation 5 jailbreak maybe I’ll be able to figure it out, but for now all I know is that there are 4 unknown objects and what they are called“.

Unfortunately, it seems McDonald has no idea what these items are and what they can do, as he only found them in the game data. He does know their names, however, but chose not to reveal them because he didn’t want to “spoil the Easter egg hunt and therefore the surprise”.

In short, it is a good reason to return to play Demon’s Souls Remake, perhaps while waiting for the release of Elden Ring which will be available this month from February 25th.

Source: Wccftech