PlayStation Game Size, Twitter page dedicated to sharing information related to the size of PlayStation games and leaks, shared that it was found in the PlayStation database a PS4 version of Demon’s Souls Remake, the action RPG made by Bluepoint Games and released on PlayStation 5 last November.

As PlayStation Game Size indicates, we cannot know what it is clearly. It is possible that PS4 data related to Demon’s Souls Remake are deleted, or a release is planned, or that it is just a test version for PS4 left in the database and never deleted. It is currently impossible to know what it is, based on the information released.

Obviously, all this starts from the assumption that what PlayStation Game Size shares is correct. The Twitter profile is in fact the original source of this information and provides no direct evidence, other than the tweet you can see in the news. However, this is a known page, dedicated to researching this information and we do not believe that what is reported is being invented. For now, in any case, this is what we know about Demon’s Souls Remake and it should be categorized as a rumor.

There PS5 version of the game is technically of the highest quality and takes advantage of various current-gen technologies, such as SSD for instant loads and DualSense for some advanced vibration functions. You can read more details in our Demon’s Souls review.

Finally, we remind you that Bluepoint Games is working on a game that pushes the limits of PS5 beyond Demon’s Souls