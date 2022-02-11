The games of FromSoftware they are always riddled with secrets, and players are always trying to figure them all out. the remake of Demon’s Souls in particular, it seems to hide four items that, apparently, no user has discovered to date and it seems that in reality no one will ever be able to find them.

lance mcdonald, dataminer who previously found secrets in Bloodborne, PT, and God of Warclaimed to have found four items within the code of Demon’s Souls, but he doesn’t know how to get them or what they are called. In fact, McDonald’s he’s not even sure that said items can be obtained.

If I knew how to get them myself, I would. I just know they exist in the data. If we ever get a PlayStation 5 jailbreak maybe I’ll be able to figure it out, but for now all I know is there’s 4 undiscovered items, and what they’re called. — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) February 7, 2022

Talking with IGN, McDonald’s said Bluepoint Gamesauthors of this remake, could have simply chosen not to include these items in the final version of the game, which would make them impossible to obtain:

“They may have created these items and decided not to use them. There is no way of knowing this for now. Bluepoint added many new items, such as gold coins, ceramic coins, penetrator armor, etc. All of those have been well documented and some were incredibly hard to find at first. There are four more that I know exist but no one knows how to get them.”

Maybe in the future McDonald’s I managed to find out exactly what these items are, but for now, I don’t have a viable way to find out.

Publisher’s note: They were probably just items that Bluepoint added and ultimately canceled. Let’s remember that this type of game has one of the most loyal communities, and if these items could be obtained, someone out there would have already found a way.

Via: IGN