The data obtained from the Bluepoint game for PlayStation suggests that there are at least four more hidden.

One of the first great titles of the new generation was Demon’s Soulsthe remake elaborated by Bluepoint Games for PlayStation 5 that brought back the FromSoftware classic with a profound facelift. This PS5 exclusive has done well in sales despite being a niche game at the time, characterized by its difficulty, approach, and secrets.

There are at least four hidden objectsIt is precisely about the secrets that the studio included in this renovation that we are here to talk today, since lance mcdonald has discovered that we still have things to know. The user is a regular dataminer of FromSoftware games, and has been able to find out first-hand that there are still hidden objects which no one has been able to access.

Specifically, McDonald speaks of, at a minimum, four secret objects who doesn’t know how to get. He assures that if he knew, he would do it himself, but he only knows of its existence from the data obtained from messing with PlayStation 5. It is not known where they can be found or what they do, but they have not come to light until today today, or at least not publicly.

We have to wait until these secrets are finally discovered, but for the moment the possibility that they cannot be accessed through the game and are simply hidden awaiting a more exhaustive search is not ruled out. Surely we will have news in the future, but at Bluepoint they are now focused on other projects that would lead them to park the remakes for a while. All this after being acquired by Sony in a purchase that took place in September 2021.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Demon’s Souls, Bluepoint Games, PS5, Easter Egg and Secrets.