At the end of September 2021 it was revealed that Bluepoint games now part of PlayStation Studios. This news had been handling since previous months, but it was barely confirmed and this gave rise to imagine what developments they could work on.According to a leak, this project is Bloodborne.

From the beginning it was said that the Bluepoint games it was an original game, however it could as well be anything. According to the information revealed, everything indicates that it is Bloodborne.

Now, the information comes from the hand of Colin Moriarty, a Twitter user who has his podcast and who has covered PlayStation for a long time. In that publication he points out that Bluepoint games I would be on my way to Yharnam.

I’m hearing through the grapevine Bluepoint may be on a journey to Yharnam. – Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) October 4, 2021

If the name of Yharnam does not tell you anything, then let us tell you that it is a site within the game of Bloodborne. While the information about the project does not reveal much, we could imagine a scenario where we would have a possible remaster, a remake or a sequel.

TWe also recommend: Bloodborne comes to the first PlayStation and is just as difficult as the original

Fans want a sequel to Bloodborne, but nothing happens

Since its launch, Bloodborne amazed locals and strangers because it was a new title developed by FromSoftware with all the looks of the ‘souls’ series but with a gothic setting.

Bloodborne It does not have a second part, but it does have a DLC that extended the gaming experience even a little more. What is a fact is that fans have been asking for a second part for a long time, but, FromSoftware I was focused more on Dark souls.

Now, it must be reiterated that there is nothing concrete, a single ad, or proof of what game you are working on Bluepoint games. For now, we must wait and be attentive to all future announcements. Surely the best showcase to know what this study works on could be in The Game Awards.

Source