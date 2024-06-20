Bluepoint Games is still “working on an original title” for its parent company Sony.

The Demon’s Souls remake developer was acquired by Sony back in 2021. At this time, it said it was “working on original content right now”, and while the studio could not share any further specifics, it called this “the next step in the evolution for us”.

In the years since, the developer has remained quiet on his plans. However, when asked if the studio was still working on original content during an exchange on social media platform

Let’s Play Demon’s Souls PS5 Gameplay – NEXT GEN DEMON’S SOULS IS FINALLY HERE!Watch on YouTube

“Everything takes time,” Dalton continued, adding the Bluepoint team is “committed to sharpening our skills!”

Bluepoint Games is known for its remakes and remasters. Along with Demon’s Souls – which released back in 2020 as a PlayStation 5 launch title – the studio was also behind titles such as Uncharted’s Nathan Drake Collection, Gravity Rush Remastered, and a Shadow of the Colossus remake.

Nothing has changed since our statement that we are working on an original title. Everything takes time. We are committed to sharpening our skills! — Peter Dalton (@peter_dalton) June 19, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Confirmation from Dalton that Bluepoint is still working on its original title stemmed from an earlier post on the developer’s feed. Here, Dalton shared his thoughts about FromSoftware boss Hidetaka Miyazaki’s comments regarding layouts.

Earlier this week, Miyazaki, who is currently preparing for the Elden Ring DLC ​​Shadow of the Erdtree, said mass layoffs won’t happen at his studio “as long as this company is my responsibility.” Dalton called this stance “very respectable.”