Maybe the release dates of the PC versions Of Demon Souls Remake And Ghost of Tsushima – Director’s Cut have been revealed in advance thanks to an alleged promotional image that has appeared on the net these hours and that never as in this case we suggest you take with a grain of salt.

The image in question was reported both by the Twisted Voxel portal and by the user HazzadorGamin, and reports the July 29th as the debut day of Demon’s Souls Remake on Steam and Epic Games Store, while that of Ghost of Tsushima would be set for October 11th.

In the case of Demon’s Souls Remake, the date would coincide with the information shared by the well-known leaker The Snitch, according to which a triple A port for PC of an exclusive PlayStation will be published in July. Also, both games were on NVIDIA’s list of leaked titles, many of which have actually landed on PC.

That said, we wouldn’t be surprised if the image turned out to be a false. After all, anyone with a minimum of familiarity with editing programs such as Photoshop could very well create it by leveraging the latest tip from The Snitch, considered by many to be a reliable source, to strengthen the credibility of the whole. In short, it is good to wait for official confirmations or denials from Sony PlayStation.