Social networks started a campaign last Monday (28) with #DesmonetizaGabrielMonteiro. The influencer was the subject of an article by Fantástico last Sunday where it was shown how he manipulated a child to make a video for his channel, in addition to being accused of sexual, moral harassment and rape by former employees.

In social networks, the request is that companies linked in some way to Monteiro’s content ask Youtube to remove their names from the influencer’s videos so that he doesn’t have any funding. But how does this campaign work?

Just because the brand is appearing in a video doesn’t mean they have a direct contract with the channels. What happens is that companies that want to advertise on Youtube can make a contract with the platform and it is the one who will distribute the advertising pieces to influencers according to the established audience, paying the channels as the advertisements are seen.

Many channels and websites that spread false, hateful or conspiratorial content are targets of this type of campaign. The main Twitter account leading these campaigns is Sleeping Giants. The non-governmental organization was born in 2016, shortly after Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, to demand that companies stop advertising on the far-right website Breitbart News because of misinformation, hate speech and conspiracy theories. .

The Sleeping Giants account in Brazil emerged after the victory of Jair Bolsonaro and was once responsible for withdrawing funding from several channels such as astrologer Olavo de Carvalho and journalist Allan dos Santos, from the Terça Livre channel. The site even has an area called “demonetizometer” and points out how much money has already stopped funding these media. and

