new Delhi: On the issue of economy, Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted the central government. He tweeted that three decisions ruined the Indian economy. Counting these three decisions, he mentioned demonetisation, GST and lockdown.

In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi termed the lockdown as unsuccessful. At the same time, GST was declared flawed. He said that anything other than these three decisions is untrue. In fact, this tweet of Rahul Gandhi came on the statement of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in which he said that the corona virus is ‘Act of God’ and that it can further shrink India’s economy.

Nirmala Sitharaman gave this statement after the meeting of GST Council on Thursday. After this statement, there was a lot of criticism on Twitter. People said in their response that if all is God’s illusion, then what is the need of the government? Many such reactions were seen on Twitter, in which almost all were trolling the Finance Minister.

Let me tell you that whether it is the issue of Corona, the economy, the issue of border dispute with China, the employment or the subject of conducting NEET and JEE exam, Rahul Gandhi is constantly questioning and targeting the government. In a recent tweet, he said, “In the last 4 months, around 2 crore people have lost jobs. The future of 2 crore families is in darkness. By spreading false news and hatred on Facebook, the truth of unemployment and the apocalypse of the economy cannot be hidden from the country. ”

Nirmala Sitharaman said – Corona disaster is ‘Act of God’, which will shrink economy, people troll