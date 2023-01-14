demon slayer or Kimetsu no Yaibais an anime that has conquered millions of Internet users with the story of Tanjiro and Nezuko, both are the main characters and quite strong, however, there is a list of characters that exceed their strength, the Kimetsu No Yaiba Pillars.

Another name by which they are known is hashirathese types of demon hunters have the highest rank within the hunter corps, as for Tanjiro Kamado, he starts from the lowest rank.

As both the manga and the anime progress, our main character begins to rise in the ranks, soon his story with Muzan Kibutsuji ends up becoming popular among the guild of demon Hunter.

Despite this, its strength and popularity was not enough to reach the height of the Pillars, below we share the names of each of them, according to the force rangesince season 1 we have seen 9 active pillars, both men and women, although men predominate.

Kimetsu No Yaiba Pillars and their strength range from weakest to strongest

An interesting fact, before sharing the name of the Hashira Hunters and which Pillar they represent, you should know that to reach the highest rank among Demon Slayer, they must take the life of at least 50 demons or, failing that, a lower moon.

Mitsuri Karonji – Pillar of Love, Shinobu Kocho – Insect Pillar Muichiro Tokito – Pillar of Mist Obanai Iguro, Serpent Pillar Tengei Uzui – Pillar of Sound Kyojuro Rengoku – Pillar of Flame Giyu Tomioka – Pillar of Water Sanemi Shinazugawa – Pillar of Wind Gyomei Himejima – Rock Pillar

As you can see, among the Kimetsu No Yaiba Pillarswe find two women, who, although they are among the weakest in terms of power, the Pillar of Love, of the 9, is the one who has the greatest physical strength.

Although between them, as you could see in the image, there is little difference in strength, the truth is that compared to any other demon slayerhis strength is hard to beat.