Aniplex And Crunchyroll announce a new cinematic event for all fans of DEMON SLAYER. The animated feature film DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Towards the Training of the Pillars will start on world tour from February 21st to February 27th. The designated date for the screening in Italy is February 22.

DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Towards the Training of the Pillars will allow you to relive the ending of the Swordsmith Village Arc and to preview the highly anticipated start of Hashira Training Arcwhich will cover the new television season.

More details are available in the press release we include below.

ANIPLEX AND CRUNCHYROLL ANNOUNCE “DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA – TO THE PILLAR TRAINING -” WORLD TOUR AND REVEAL WORLD TOUR DETAILS Aniplex, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment are giving fans of the hugely popular anime series a great new cinematic event, with a sneak peek of the highly anticipated 'Training the Pillars – Arc', in international cinemas starting February 21st and February 22nd in Italy Rome, January 19, 2024 – Crunchyroll, the world's #1 anime platform, has announced international dates for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Towards the Training of the Pillars –which brings Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps back to the big screen for an unmissable cinematic event starting February 22nd. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Towards the Training of the Pillars – will allow fans to revisit the gripping finale of the Swordsmith Village Arc and preview the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc, in a unique blockbuster experience of extra dimensions. With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- fans can see the ending of the Swordsmith Village Arc in theaters for the first time and get a taste of the beginning of the 'Training of the Pillars Arc'. Worldwide theatrical release dates include: February 21st : Malta

: Malta February 22: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy Hungary, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Ukraine, Uruguay, Venezuela

Albania, Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Ukraine, Uruguay, Venezuela February 23 : Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States.

: Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States. February 24: Estonia, France (note: two-day event screening), Switzerland (French-speaking) and some French-speaking African countries.

Estonia, France (note: two-day event screening), Switzerland (French-speaking) and some French-speaking African countries. February 27: Austria, Germany, Switzerland (German-speaking)

Austria, Germany, Switzerland (German-speaking) Further release dates in other territories such as India will be announced soon Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to attend special fan screenings as part of a world tour, which will include select cities in Crunchyroll/Sony Picture Entertainment territories. On Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Towards the Training of the Pillars – includes episode 11 of the “The Village of the Katana Smiths” Arc in which the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Hantengu, the fourth Crescent Moon, ends and Nezuko recovers from the problem of the sun. This will be followed by the new first episode of the “Training of the Pillars” arc, in which training will begin in view of the final battle against Kibutsuji Muzan. Original story: Koyoharu Gotoge (JUMP COMICS / SHUEISHA)

Directed by: Haruo Sotozaki

Character Design/Chief Animation Director: Akira Matsushima

Screenplay Production: ufotable

Sub Character Design: Miyuki Sato, Yoko Kajiyama, Mika Kikuchi

Prop Design: Masaharu Koyama

Art Director: Koji Eto

Director of Photography: Yuichi Terao

3D Director: Kazuki Nishiwaki

Color Setting: Yuko Omae

Editing: Manabu Kamino

Music: Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina

Animation Production: ufotable On Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family was killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to make his younger sister Nezuko human again after she was transformed into a demon. In April 2019, the television anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted with Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arcfollowed by the release of the feature film Mugen Train in October 2020, from the television series Mugen Train Arc And Entertainment District Arc in October 2021 and from The village of the katana smiths Arc in April 2023.

Source: Crunchyroll