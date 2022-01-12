To follow directly the finale of the first season of the animated Demon Slayer and thanks to the incredible success that it and the manga are having all over the world, the animated feature film of one of the most important and heartfelt phases of Tanjiro’s history is arriving in our cinemas. It is about Demon Slayer: the Mugen Train, already present in the catalog of Amazon Prime Video and that as we anticipated it will be at the cinema from 17 to 19 January, and today we offer you our review about it. It is not an unusual practice to propose films in theaters with time limited to just a few days, and although this is a content that by now fans will have already fleshed out, enjoying it in the cinema will certainly offer viewers a unique experience.

The pillar, the pupil, the moon

The events of Demon Slayer: the Mugen Train they position themselves just after that Tanjiro recovered after extensive rehabilitation – and accompanying training – following the battle with the Fifth Waning Moon (Rui) on Mount Natagumo. Not even the time to decide to leave to prove himself again, and already the Raven of Tanjiro assigns to him, Inosuke, Zenitsu And Nezuko the task of achieving the Pillar of Flames on the Mugen train, where the disappearance of numerous passengers suggests the presence of a very dangerous demon.

The feature film starts right from the moment in which the four manage to get on the departing train and reach Rengoku, the Pillar of Flames. He and Tanjiro have already met once, but in any case the time for pleasantries is not long: shortly after reaching him, in fact, two medium-level demons will appear, and Rengoku in a display of incredible skill and precision will give proof of his incredible power, enough to convince Tanjiro and his companions to be taken under his wing. As for the plot we stop here, since from now on everything that will happen can be a big spoiler for those who are not aware of the events, but as the title suggests … know that the Demonslayer team will also have to do with one of the Twelve Moons.

A nightmare night

Anyone who has already had the opportunity to read manga in the past months knows what awaits us from now on, however what this feature aims to do is to make us live such moments. with all our senses, and not only with the sight and smell of comics (well, the smell of paper, no? ed). As already happened for the animated series in the first season, too Demon Slayer: the Mugen Train it keeps loyal to what we see on printed paper, with very few fragments revisited, or necessarily adapted to the audiovisual format.

Basically, expect the same story, but with a multiplied adrenaline charge, thanks also to the dynamism of some scenes in particular and the support of a sound sector of great level. The dubbing in Italian has nothing to envy to the original one, with an incredible performance by the whole cast, starting with the evergreen Renato Novara in the title role. Visually we are facing a really important step forward compared to the series: in some flashes in this feature the computer graphics blends perfectly with the rest of the animations, so much so that it is hardly noticed. Clearly this is not an overnight shift, but it is undeniable more marked general care.

Do not underestimate the atmosphere that can be created, especially in the longer stages exciting (and the others emotional), because you will feel like you are experiencing something even stronger, almost intimate, giving free rein to joy, anger, and even emotion.

Let’s end up saying that if you are a fan of Demon Slayer, this episode lasting just under two hours is absolutely unmissable, not only for all the features we have described, but also because it is an excellent product if seen on its own – despite the need for at least a brief knowledge of previous events – and above all because the story portion treated is very important for everything that happens later. After this train of emotions, you have already read our review of the video game dedicated to Demon Slayer?