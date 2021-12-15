The film that broke all records, DEMON SLAYER The Movie: The Mugen Train, already available on Amazon Prime Video, the next ones will also arrive in Italian cinemas 17, 18 and 19 January 2022 thanks to Dynit And Nexo Digital. A new trailer for this new theatrical release was shared online this morning, which you can see below. Here instead you will find ours review of the film.

We remind you that the narrative arc of the Mugen Train was also included in the second season of the television series, which you can find subtitled in Italian on Crunchyroll.

Nexo Digital also announces that later DEMON SLAYER – THE MOVIE: THE MUGEN TRAIN the appointments with Anime at the cinema will continue with SWORD ART ONLINE PROGRESSIVE THE MOVIE, ARIA OF A STARLESS NIGHT (28 February, 1 and 2 March 2022), THE LUCK OF NIKUKO (4, 5, 6 April 2022).

DEMON SLAYER The Movie: The Mugen Train – Cinematic Trailer

The story tells us of Tanjiro and his companions who, having completed their rehabilitation at the Villa delle Farfalle, receive their next mission from the raven of the bond (a kind of transceiver to receive tasks): they must reach the Mugen train, where over 40 people they seem to have disappeared in a very short space of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the demon slaying team, the Pillar of Flames Rengoku Kyojuro. The group will face the demon aboard the Mugen train, launched at insane speed on the tracks of absolute desperation thus falling into an infinite dream. DEMON SLAYER – THE MOVIE: THE MUGEN TRAIN Staff Based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotoge

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Character Design & Animation Direction: Akira Matsushima

Artistic Director: Koji Eto, Masaru Yanaka, Yuri Kabasawa

Director of Photography: Yuichi Terao

Editing: Manabu Kamino

Music: Yuki Kajiura, Gō Shiina

Produced by: Akifumi Fujio, Masanori Miyake, Yuma Takahashi

A production: Aniplex, Shueisha, ufotable © Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Source: Nexo Digital