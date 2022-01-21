Immediately after his arrival in Italian cinemas, Dynit announces the home video edition of DEMON SLAYER The Movie: The Mugen Train, the first feature film in the animated series by Kimetsu no Yaiba (of which you can read ours here review).

The film will come next April 20 in a special Limited Edition Box-Set which includes DVD And Blu-ray and a series of gadgets, available at selected stores and exclusively online on Amazon. Reservations will close on March 4th and we include more details below.

DEMON SLAYER The Movie: The Mugen Train LIMITED EDITION BOX-SET CUT THE NIGHTMARE WITH YOUR SWORD! Tanjiro and his team have completed rehabilitation at the Butterfly Villa when a bond raven announces their next mission to them, they must reach the Mugen train, where over 40 people appear to have disappeared in a very short period of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the demon slaying team, the Pillar of Flames Rengoku Kyojuro. The group will face the demon aboard the Mugen train, launched at insane speed on the tracks of absolute desperation thus falling into an infinite dream. Out April 20, 2022, bookable at Selected Store and on Amazon.it (Online Exclusive) CLOSING OF ORDERS: March 4th (ATTENTION: the print run will be calibrated on the basis of the orders received, we therefore recommend that you hurry to book) Special contents: Special packaging with artwork specially created by character design Akira Matsushima

Slip case box

Digipack artwork illustrated by ufotable

Music Collection soundtrack CD – Film Scoring Edition STEREO MIX

48-page booklet with insights and interviews.

3 Poster

Special card

Cardboard reproduction of the Hanafuda earrings Bonus: Interviews with Italian voice actors

Commentary Original cast audio subtitled in Italian [Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Satoshi Hino]

Original TV spots / Trailers

D-trailers AUDIO DETAILS

Blu-ray DVD GENERAL FEATURES GENERAL FEATURES VIDEO MPEG4-AVC / 1080P / 23.98 fps / 1.78: 1 (approx. 117 min) VIDEO MPEG2 / color / 16: 9 anamorphic (112 min approx.) AUDIO Italian dts-HD Master Audio 5.1ch AUDIO Italian Dolby Digital 5.1 Japanese dts-HD Master Audio 5.1ch Japanese Dolby Digital 5.1 SUBTITLES Italian SUBTITLES Italian CAST TANJIRO Renato Novara

NEZUKO Laura Cherubelli

ZEN’ITSU Moses Sing

INOSUKE Matteo de Mojan

RENGOKU Alessandro La Greca

ENMU Fabrizio Valenzano

AKAZA Federico Viola STAFF Taken from the manga by Koyoharu Gotoge (Weekly Shonen Jump / SHUEISHA) Direction: Haruo Sotozaki Character Design & Animation Direction: Akira Matsushima Screenplays: ufotable / Koji Eto, Masaru Yanaka, Kasumi Takeuchi, Yuri Kabasawa Director of Filming: Yuichi Terao 3D Manager: Kazuki Nishiwaki Coloring: Yuko Omae Assembly: Manabu Kamino Music: Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina Produced by: Akifumi Fujio, Masanori Miyake, Yuma Takahashi A Production: Aniplex, Shueisha, ufotable © Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Italian edition by Dynit srl.

Source: Dynit