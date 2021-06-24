There are many fans of anime and manga waiting anxiously to finally be able to see the feature film based on DEMON SLAYER – Kimetsu no Yaiba, the extraordinarily successful shonen manga that bears the signature of Koyoharu Gotouge. After a commendable first season by ufotable, the events of Kamado Tanjiro continue in “Mugen Train” (the Mugen Train), the cinematic film that covers the entire narrative arc of the same name, which sees the “pillar of the flame” among the protagonists Kyojuro Rengoku. After the official announcement of Dynit, and the leak of the entire movie on the net due to the PlayStation Store, many have wondered what it would be exit date of animated film. Yesterday, finally, we received an answer to this question: July 13, 2021. But beyond that there are still many who ask themselves a question, DEMON SLAYER the Movie, where to see it?

The answer at the moment is only one: come on Prime Video. The streaming platform of Amazon in fact, it will host the film exclusively, we do not yet know for how long. It will be available from 13 July with Italian dubbing, as we can admire in the trailer that you find at the end of this article. We do not yet know if in the future it will also arrive on paid platforms such as Netflix or free as VVVVID, but it will certainly be launched in Blu-ray and DVD by Dynit itself, which has already released the first two caskets containing the first season television.

Unfortunately, unlike what many, including us, had hoped for the film of Kimetsu no Yaiba it will not be shown in the cinema in our country, at least for the moment. Probably the agreements between Dynit and Amazon were signed when we were still in the most stringent emergency phase, when cinemas all over Italy were still closed. However, it cannot be ruled out that, following its success, Dynit does not decide to take advantage of the partnership with Nexo Digital to bring DEMON SLAYER the Movie: The Mugen Train also at the cinema in the coming months.

The events of DEMON SLAYER: The Mugen Train they will then continue in the second season of the anime, which is scheduled to start in Japan in the month of October. We do not yet know when we will be able to see it in Italian, given that Dynit has not yet announced the acquisition of the rights.

The synopsis of the film: Demon Slayer, the film, directly follows the events of the anime series ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’. The protagonists, embarking on a secret mission aboard the mysterious and disturbing Mugen train, will be tested beyond the confines of consciousness as they face a terrible demon bent on turning their dreams into nightmares.