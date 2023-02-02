Star Comics announced that the next April 12th the comic series by will close in Italy DEMON SLAYER – Kimetsu no Yaibathe successful shonen manga by Koyoharu Gotoge. The volume 23which will put an end to the events of Tanjiro Kamado and his sister Nezukowill be celebrated with two additional editions in addition to the regular one.

Let’s talk about Variant Coverwith exclusive cover and mini-shikishi as a gift, as well as the limited edition, which will also include a box to include the entire 23-volume series. At the moment there are no official artworks available for the two editions, except for the two placeholder images that we include below.

We remind you that volume 22 of Demon Slayer will be in the comic store these days, fromFebruary 8thin regular and limited edition with 8 collector’s pins (priced at €14.90, compared to €5.20 for the standard edition).

Source: Star Comics