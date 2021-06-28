SAW confirms the arrival in Italy of DEMON SLAYER: The Hinokami Chronicles, title taken from the work of Koyoharu Gotouge.

The game will be available starting from next October 15th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Also in Italy the title will be available both in the Standard Edition from € 59.99 than in the Digital Deluxe Edition from € 69.99, which thanks to early access will allow those who have pre-ordered it to play starting October 13th. You can find out all the details on the two editions thanks to the press release that you will find at the end of the article.

We leave you now with a new trailer for DEMON SLAYER: The Hinokami Chornicles, reminding you that if you want to know more about the title you can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

DEMON SLAYER: The Hinokami Chronicles – Adventure Mode

About Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles The Hinokami Chronicles is a spectacular title from the CyberConnect2 team that allows players to relive the memorable moments of "Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc" and "Mugen Train Arc". Follow Tanjiro through the anime story "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" as he faces demons to transform his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human. Players can expect: Hilarious battles in the arena – Master the multitude of spectacular skills from an extensive roster of anime characters, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to outrun challengers in head-to-head battles, locally and online.

– Master the multitude of spectacular skills from an extensive roster of anime characters, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to outrun challengers in head-to-head battles, locally and online. Moving drama – Grab Tanjiro Kamado’s sword and follow his journey to become a Demon Slayer and transform his sister Nezuko back into a human.

– Grab Tanjiro Kamado’s sword and follow his journey to become a Demon Slayer and transform his sister Nezuko back into a human. Exciting boss battles – Action and drama reach their peak in specially designed battles against powerful demons that will test Tanjiro’s courage.

Original voice cast of the anime – The original English and Japanese cast of the anime return to bring their authentic portraits to the game. Find out more on the official website: https://demonslayer-hinokami.sega.com and on the official Demon Slayer social channels on Twitter, Facebook is Instagram. Pre-order options details We also have information to share about the various pre-order options and additional content featured in the Digital Deluxe and Standard editions of the game. Digital Deluxe Edition There Digital Deluxe Edition includes: Full game

Exclusive access to the game two days early on October 13 *

3 Butterfly Mansion Patient Costumes (Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibara)

6 Kimetsu Academy character unlock keys (Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibara, Giyu Tomioka ** and Shinobu Kocho **)

8,000 Slayer Points Bonus to unlock in-game rewards

13 Avatars *** (Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibara, Giyu Tomioka, Shinobu Kocho, Kyojuro Rengoku, Sakonji Urokodaki, Makomo, Sabito, Murata, Tanjiro Kamado (Hinokami Kagura), Tanjiro Kamado (Final Selection) * *)

Static theme **** * Only available until the start of Early Access on October 13 for the Digital Deluxe Edition

** Only at the launch of the Digital Deluxe Edition for a limited time

*** Limited to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Steam versions

**** Limited to the PlayStation 4 version (the Steam version includes a profile background) Digital Standard Edition Pre-order Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles on PlayStation Network or Xbox Games Store! There Digital Standard Edition contains: Full game

3 Kimetsu Academy character unlock keys (Tanjiro Kamado, Giyu Tomioka *, and Shinobu Kocho *)

3 Avatars ** (Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Tanjiro Kamado (Final Selection) *)

Static theme *** * Only at the launch of the Standard Edition for a limited time

** Limited to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 versions

*** Limited to the PlayStation 4 version (the Steam version includes a profile background) Physical version Standard Edition This version includes: Full game

Key to unlock the character Kimetsu Academy (Tanjiro Kamado) *

2 Avatars (Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado) ** * Only at the launch of the Standard Edition for a limited time

** Limited to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 versions

