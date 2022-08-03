The publisher for the Japanese market, Aniplexand the developers of CyberConnect2 they packed a new trailer for DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chroniclesthe first game based on the animated series and manga of Koyoharu Gotogeto showcase the second DLC pack, the one dedicated to Nezuko Kamado, younger sister of the protagonist. The version offered as paid downloadable content will allow us to use Nezuko in her “advanced demonic form”And will be available from mid August.

DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steamhere you find ours review of the version for the Nintendo console launched last June.

DEMON SLAYER: The Hinokami Chronicles – Nezuko DLC Trailer

Source: Aniplex Street Gematsu