As promised earlier, the third free update for DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, which will add playable characters to the roster Enmu And Tamayo & Yushiro. In addition to these, today’s update also implements some new online missions, useful for earning points Kimetsu and unlock various rewards.

Here is a small gallery of images dedicated to the new characters!

DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is available for purchase on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Below you can find the press release of the new update, full of useful information.

Available the third free update for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles: Enmu and Yushiro & Tamayo are the new playable characters

SEGA has released the third post-launch content update for Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. This rich update adds 2 new playable characters to the Versus Mode roster: Enmu and the team of Yushiro and Tamayo.

Enmu

Less than one of the Twelve Kizuki who serve under Kibutsuji’s direct command, Enmu has a twisted personality. After receiving blood from Kibutsuji himself, he attacked Tanjiro and the other Demon Slayers who boarded the Mugen Train.

Enmu excels at fighting with long range attacks and projectiles that can destroy his enemies. In addition to light and air strikes, Enmu’s throwing moves have a long reach, allowing players to keep their distance against their opponents. Additionally, both of his support skills cannot be protected, making them very effective at catching others off guard.

Yushiro & Tamayo

Tamayo researches demons in hopes of getting revenge on Kibutsuji, the man who turned her into one of them. Yushiro is a young man whose life was saved by Tamayo who turned him into a demon – it’s his only successful attempt.

Yushiro has several abilities that allow him to dodge or parry the opponent’s attacks, and he excels in initiative after an enemy attack. Additionally, Tamayo can be summoned using Yushiro’s support ability and will act independently as a cooperative character. So, despite having the characteristics of the other demon fighters, Yushiro and Tamayo offer a “tag team” approach to combat.

In addition to these 2 new playable demons, more online missions have been added to the game to allow players to earn Kimetsu points and unlock brand new rewards. Download and install the latest update (v1.30) today!

Added 60fps mode for online matches

Last month, we added a new 60fps mode to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Steam versions of the game. This was specific to the controllable sections of exploration and combat in Story mode and some controllable sections in offline Versus mode.

Today’s v1.30 update also adds a 60fps option to online custom games! Please note that online ranked matches will remain at 30fps to ensure a fair gaming experience.

Balance changes

Our latest update for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles also includes several balance changes. You can find the changes below:

Combat

Adjustment of the jump in the air

o Window of invulnerability to movement / attack.

o Long waiting time after landing.

o Can no longer be canceled with Quick Step when away from the opponent. (When he is close, he will behave normally.)

What you need to know about Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Hilarious battles in the arena – Master the multitude of spectacular skills from an extensive roster of anime characters, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to outrun challengers in head-to-head battles, locally and online.

– Master the multitude of spectacular skills from an extensive roster of anime characters, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to outrun challengers in head-to-head battles, locally and online. Moving drama – Grab Tanjiro Kamado’s sword and follow his journey to become a Demon Slayer and transform his sister Nezuko back into a human.

– Grab Tanjiro Kamado’s sword and follow his journey to become a Demon Slayer and transform his sister Nezuko back into a human. Exciting Boss Battles – Action and drama reach their peak in specially designed battles against powerful demons that will test Tanjiro’s courage.

Action and drama reach their peak in specially designed battles against powerful demons that will test Tanjiro’s courage. Original voice cast of the anime – The original English and Japanese cast of the anime return to bring their authentic portraits to the game.

Stay tuned to the official channels for more details: https://demonslayer-hinokami.sega.com, Twitter, Facebook, And Instagram.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Steam®.