CyberConnect2 And Aniplex have announced a release date for the next DLC pack of DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chroniclesthe one that will add the second additional paid character to the roster: Nezuko Kamado (advanced demonic form).

The character pack related to Tanjiro’s sister will be available from August 10, in just two days. The price for the DLC in Italy is € 4.99.

DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Here you can find our review of the PS4 version and that of the Nintendo Switch version.

Source: Aniplex Street Gematsu