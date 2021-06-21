Aniplex is CyberConnect2 give us today the second trailer of DEMON SLAYER: The Hinokami Chronicles, the first console title dedicated to the master’s highly acclaimed series Koyoharu Gotōge.

Expected in Japan since October 14 up PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One is PC Street Steam, the game will be on sale in various editions: Standard (retail and digital), Limited Edition (retail only) e Deluxe Edition (digital only).

Let’s find out together!

Standard By purchasing one of the first edition copies of the game in retail format, it will be possible to receive a special sticker for the IC card. Each digital edition purchase includes an early access code to unlock Tanjiro Kamado in version Kimetsu Gakuen, while shopping from PlayStation 4 will also include avatars of Tanjiro is Nezuko and a dynamic theme dedicated to the game. Reservations also include an early access code for Giyu Tomioka is Shinobu Kocho from Kimetsu Gakuen, while reservations from PS4 will also include an avatar of Tanjiro (Final Selection). Limited Edition There Limited Edition of DEMON SLAYER: The Hinokami Chronicles will be available only in retail format for PlayStation 4, and will include a copy of the game, one multi-stand mini figures, plus codes to unlock various in-game items, such as early access for playable characters Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu is Inosuke in version Kimetsu Gakuen, a set of 13 avatars, the costume Butterfly Mansion Patient for Tanjiro, Zenitsu is Inosuke, 8,000 Kimetsu Points, and a dynamic theme. The first editions will also offer a sticker for the IC card. Deluxe Edition There Deluxe Edition of DEMON SLAYER: The Hinokami Chronicles will be available in digital format for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, is PC Street Steam, and will offer all digital content offered by Limited Edition (except for the multi-stand mini figure).

The game will offer two modes that you can face: Play Mode only is Versus Mode, In Play Mode only it will be possible to relive the adventures of Tanjiro seen during the anime series. The story will start from Kamado Tanjirou Risshi Arc, where the protagonist will join the Demon Slayer Corps and will face various demons, and will end at Mugen Train Arc proposed by the record film at the Japanese box office. In Versus ModeInstead, it will be possible to assemble a team of two characters to take the field and face intense battles. The roster will feature fighters from both the original series and the spin-off Chuukou Ikkan !! Kimetsu Gakuen Monogatari, for a total of 18 characters. Online battles between two players are also supported.

We remind you that the release of the game is also set for theAsia, with a version that will feature English language support. Unfortunately, we still don’t know if this will be released on the same day as the Japanese edition. Also, there is no western announcement yet.

That said, we just have to leave you in the company of the second trailer of this highly anticipated title. Good vision!

DEMON SLAYER: The Hinokami Chronicles – Trailer # 2

Source: Aniplex, CyberConnect2 Street Gematsu