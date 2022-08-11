SAW announces that the second paid DLC for arena fighter is now available DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chroniclesavailable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

This is the character pack it includes Nezuko Kamado (advanced demonic form) along with a series of profile photos and quotes. In addition, a new feature has been added to the online mode: i Group Match, group games that allow up to eight players to gather in a single room and play matches against each other. This mode is available for free with update 1.50. More details available below.

Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form) joins Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles in the new Character Pack DLC! Group Matches are now available as part of a free update MILAN, 11 August 2022 – SEGA is happy to announce that the “Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form) Character Pack “ is now available for purchase in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles! This pack includes Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form) as a playable character in Versus mode (both local and online), along with a series of profile photos and quotes. Purchase the “Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form) Character Pack” now, or save by purchasing the “Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Character Pass ”! By purchasing this pack, players will unlock and save on 5 different character packs that will be released by the end of December 2022. Also, by purchasing the Character Pass today, players will immediately unlock the “Tengen Uzui Character Pack” which was released in July. Please note that the paid content that will be released for the game (both as individual Character Packs and as part of the Character Pass pack) include: Tengen Uzui

Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form)

Tanjiro Kamado (Entertainment District)

Zenitsu Agatsuma (Entertainment District)

Inosuke Hashibira (Entertainment District)

Daki

Gyutaro Play with your friends or face the competition with Group Matches A much requested new feature has been added to the online mode: Group Matches! Group matches allow up to eight players to gather in a single room and play matches against each other. Two players will fight in each match while the others will be spectators. Players can join friends, enter a random public room, or create a room of their own to accommodate other players. Download Update 1.50 today to unlock this feature! What awaits you in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Hilarious Arena Battle —Master the multitude of spectacular skills from an extensive roster of characters from the anime and the series’ official spinoff, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to outrun challengers in head-to-head battles, locally and online. *

* The latest patch is required to access the online game. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is now available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in North America and Europe. For more information on the game, please visit the official website: https://demonslayer-hinokami.sega.comand follow our official social accounts on Twitter, Facebook And Instagram.

Source: SEGA via Plaion