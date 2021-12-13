SAW announced the launch date for the third free update of DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles.

The update will be available worldwide starting next year December 16, and as previously anticipated it will implement demons within the game Enmu and the couple Tamayo & Yushiro. This is thelatest pack of free characters which will be released by the software house, and at the moment it is not clear if further warriors will be implemented in the form of DLC in the future.

We leave you now with the presentation trailer for Enmu and Tamayo & Yushiro reminding you that DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Good vision.

DEMON SLAYER: The Hinokami Chronicles – Enmu

Tamayo & Yushiro

Source: SAW Street Gematsu