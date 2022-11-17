SAW announces that from today it is possible to purchase the additional character Gyutaro for DEMON SLAYER: The Hinokami Chronicles. The warrior will be available either individually for the introductory price of €4.99 that within the Character Passes which, at the price of € 24.99, includes all the additional characters currently available for the game.

Gyutaro arrives in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles! The “Character Pack – Gyutaro” is now available for purchase in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles! Great package Gyutaro, Daki’s older brother, six crescents of the twelve demon moons, to the game’s Clash Mode (both local and online), along with a new set of themed quotes and profile photos. Watch Gyutaro’s presentation trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/GGJF6gdjYiA Players can obtain the “Character Pack – Gyutaro” individually, or by purchasing the Character Pass Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles! With the Pass, players save up to unlock the 5 released Character Packs for the game, which include: Character Pack – Uzui Tengen

Character Pack – Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demonic Form)

Character Pack – Tanjiro, Zen’itsu and Inosuke (Pleasure District)

Character Pack – Daki

Character Pack – Gyutaro What will you find in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Exhilarating arena battles – Master the spectacular skills of a large lineup of characters from the animated series and the official spinoff, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to overcome head-to-head battles, both local and online.*

– Master the spectacular skills of a large lineup of characters from the animated series and the official spinoff, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to overcome head-to-head battles, both local and online.* Exciting story – Take up your sword and guide Tanjiro Kamado on the journey to become a demon slayer and turn his sister Nezuko back to human.

– Take up your sword and guide Tanjiro Kamado on the journey to become a demon slayer and turn his sister Nezuko back to human. Intense boss battles – Action and drama reach levels of excellence in special battles against powerful demons that will test Tanjiro.

– Action and drama reach levels of excellence in special battles against powerful demons that will test Tanjiro. Anime original voice actors – The original English and Japanese voice actors from the anime return to ensure flawless performance in the game as well. *Depending on the console chosen, a paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, PlayStation®Plus or Xbox Live Gold services is required to play Battle Mode online.

*Latest patch required to play online. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is available now on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam in North America and Europe. For more information about the game, visit the official site: https://demonslayer-hinokami.sega.com and keep following our official social accounts on Twitter, Facebook And Instagram.

