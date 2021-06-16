After several months of only sharing a couple of images, it was recently revealed that the game of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, will finally be available next October. This according to a brochure that was available on the Blu-Ray of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train in Japan.

Although at the moment there is no official information from Bandai Namco or CyberConnect2, it seems that it is only a matter of time before we have an official announcement. It is important that This release window is for Japan only on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, and there are currently no plans for a western release.

PS5 / PS4 / XSX | S / Xone / PC

「鬼 滅 の 刃 ヒ ノ カ ミ 血 風 譚」 発 売 時期 が 10 月 に 決定。 劇場版 BD の チ ラ シ に 書 い て あ り ま し た。 pic.twitter.com/3OZm8GSMhi – れ ん か (@Renka_schedule) June 15, 2021

Although SEGA is working on an English version for Asia, It is currently unknown if this edition will also be available in October. Hopefully official information will be shared as soon as possible, and a western launch confirmed.

Via: Gematsu