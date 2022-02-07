The version Nintendo Switch from DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, already announced for the Japanese territory, is confirmed today by SAW And Koch Media also for the European and North American territories.

Pre-orders are open

SEGA is pleased to announce that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, the official game of the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, will launch for Nintendo Switch in North America and EMEA, including Australia and New Zealand, on June 10th. , 2022! Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Steam.

Nintendo Switch players can expect all the great features found on other platforms, including all post-launch content added to the game such as 6 new playable characters: Rui, Akaza, Susamaru, Yahaba, Enmu and Yushiro and Tamayo; new online missions that reward Kimetsu points to unlock additional rewards; and any balance changes made to combat in the game.

Book the physical launch edition

This version includes:

Full game

1 Kimetsu Academy Character Unlock Key (Tanjiro Kamado) *

* Included for a limited time only for the physical edition

Become the blade that destroys the demons!

It is the Taisho period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells coal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, her younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been turned into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro decides to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human and slay the demon who slaughtered his family.

A painful story of brothers in which the fates of humans and demons are intertwined… start now!

What you need to know about Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Hilarious battles in the arena – Master the multitude of spectacular skills from an extensive roster of anime characters, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to outrun challengers in head-to-head battles, locally and online.

– Master the multitude of spectacular skills from an extensive roster of anime characters, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to outrun challengers in head-to-head battles, locally and online. Moving drama – Grab Tanjiro Kamado’s sword and follow his journey to become a Demon Slayer and transform his sister Nezuko back into a human.

– Grab Tanjiro Kamado’s sword and follow his journey to become a Demon Slayer and transform his sister Nezuko back into a human. Exciting Boss Battles – Action and drama reach their climax in specially designed battles against powerful demons that will test Tanjiro’s courage.

Action and drama reach their climax in specially designed battles against powerful demons that will test Tanjiro’s courage. Original voice cast of the anime – The original English and Japanese cast of the anime return to bring their authentic portraits to the game.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles will be available on Nintendo Switch in North America & EMEA including Australia & New Zealand on June 10, 2022. For more information visit: https://demonslayer-hinokami.sega.com and follow the social channels Twitter, Facebook And Instagram.