SAW announces today that DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chroniclesthe fighting game based on the animated series and the famous manga by Koyoharu Gotoge, has just passed the three million units sold worldwide.

To celebrate, the game produced by aniplex and developed by CyberConnect2 will be sold for a limited time at a discounted price on PlayStation Store together with all its DLC. More information is available below, while here is our review of DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, available at PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles exceeds three million total units sold worldwide Save up to 50% during the PlayStation Spring Sale SEGA is thrilled to announce that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chroniclesthe first official console video game of the anime Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- made by Aniplex has sold more than three million units* worldwide! Buy today and save To celebrate exceeding three million copies sold, we have launched a limited time offer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles! Starting today, with the PlayStation Store Spring Sale, players can get digital versions of the game and the Character Pass at up to 50% off: https://sega.link/DSSpringSale23. About the game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is an arena fighting game developed by CyberConnect2 Co., Ltd., based on the anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba which began airing in April 2019. Aniplex produces and publishes the version for the Japanese market**, while SEGA publishes the game for the territories of North and South America, EMEA and Asia, where Aniplex also produces these regional versions. Since release, additional playable characters have been added with free updates and five Character Pack DLCs, sold separately and as part of the Character Pass pack. The game is now available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam. *Sales numbers include all physical copies sold, including limited edition packs, and all digital copies sold. **The Steam® version is published by SEGA. You can get more information about Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles by visiting the official site demonslayer-hinokami.sega.com and the official social accounts on Twitter, Facebook And Instagram.

Source: SAW via PLAION