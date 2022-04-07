On the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump it was announced that the fighting game DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami ChroniclesOf CyberConnect2will soon receive a “Additional Character Pack”Which will add new playable characters to the roster of the title, seven to be exact, coming from the season 2 from the animated series of Demon Slayer.

Each of them, as well as the complete package, will be available for a fee starting from the next one summerthus coinciding with the arrival of the game on Nintendo Switch. Here are the characters in question:

Tengen Uzui

Daki

Gyutaro

Nezuko Kamado (Awakened Form)

Tanjiro Kamado (Entertainment District Arc)

Zenitsu Agatsuma (Entertainment District Arc)

Inosuke Hashibira (Entertainment District Arc)

DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC via Steambut it will also come up Nintendo Switch the next June 10 all over the world, under the label SAW. Here you will find ours review of the title.

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump Street Gematsu