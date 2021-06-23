With a surprise message shared on their Facebook page, Dynit announced the official release date of DEMON SLAYER the Movie: The Mugen Train (official Italian title of “Mugen Train“).

The film will come next July 13 up Amazon Prime Video with Italian dubbing and below we can admire the trailer.

This film follows the events of the first season of the anime, currently available on Prime Video come on Netflix, and transposes the narrative arc he sees into animation Tanjiro and his group in the company of the column Kyojuro Rengoku on a mysterious train, in which they will have to face a powerful demon that will endanger their lives and those of all passengers. The same saga is also present in the original manga of Koyoharu Gotouge, in volumes 7 and 8 already available in Italy thanks to Star Comics. This will be followed by the narrative arc that will be narrated in the second season of the anime, whose transmission is scheduled in Japan starting in October.

DEMON SLAYER: The Mugen Train – Official Trailer

DEMON SLAYER the Movie – Synopsis Demon Slayer, the film, directly follows the events of the anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The protagonists, embarking on a secret mission aboard the mysterious and disturbing Mugen train, will be tested beyond the confines of consciousness as they face a terrible demon bent on turning their dreams into nightmares. The July 13 you already know what to do.

Source: Dynit, Prime Video