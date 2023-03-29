Volume 23, coming out next April 12thwill be the last for the manga series of DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBAa work bearing the signature of Koyoharu Gotoge. Star Comicsthe publishing house that publishes the series in Italy, has launched a series of special events to celebrate the series finale, starting with adorning a tram in Milan with artwork starring Tanjiro And Nezuko.

Subsequently, the celebrations will continue in fifteen bookshops throughout Italy, which will set up exhibition spaces dedicated to the series, where talks will be organized with publishers and prominent personalities. More details are available below.

DEMON SLAYER: SERIES OF RECORDS COMES TO END

150 million copies reached: a dizzying number which is the sign not only of a great editorial success, but of a true generational phenomenon. The series of master Koyoharu Gotouge comes to an end with volume 23, and Star Comics celebrates with special editions, theming and dedicated areas in selected bookstores, as well as a customized tram in service in Milan.

Arrived in Italy in 2020 thanks to Star ComicsDEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA immediately posed as a record series. It was precisely with this work – well supported by the anime also available on Netflix – that the already growing interest in Japanese comics reached previously unthinkable levels, also and above all in Italian publishing, where we witnessed a real boom of the manga segment. DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA it is one of two works – together with the epic of the master Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE – which have reached first place in the weekly Top 10 of best-selling books on the Italian market, also capable of remaining in the Top 100 for seven consecutive weeks (GFK data).

Now, with therelease of volume number 23 next 12 April, the series comes to its conclusion. To better celebrate this extraordinary manga created by Koyoharu Gotouge, there are many initiatives planned by the Star Comics publishing house: in addition to the special editions, in fact, there will be 15 bookshops that will set up expressly dedicated exhibition spaces; while in Milan a scheduled tram will “carry” the unmistakable characters through the streets of the city of the series.

THE DEMON SLAYER PHENOMENON

To define the business absolutely extraordinary that has grown up around the franchise DEMON SLAYER a specific term has even been coined, kimetsunomics, crasis that combines the original title of the manga Kimetsu no yaiba with the word economics. A commercial but also socio-cultural phenomenon of global significance from which, in addition to the animated series, two animated films, novels, coloring books and official fan books have been drawn.

The story follows the exploits of the young Tanjiro, a sensitive coal seller, whose daily life is turned upside down by the extermination of his family by a demon. Set in Japan at the dawn of the twentieth century, the series sees its protagonist set out on a journey to make sure that such tragedies never repeat themselves again and to save his younger sister Nezuko, the only survivor of the massacre, suspended against her will in a condition half between the human and the demonic. A gripping manga, full of adventure and twists, whose success with both critics and audiences was such as to make it the manga with the highest average circulation in history, with over 6.5 million copies in volume for a total of over 150 million copies globally.

GREAT CELEBRATIONS FOR THE CONCLUSION OF THE SERIES

To celebrate the conclusion of DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA, to be released on April 12, in addition to the REGULAR volume, it will be possible to find the VARIANT COVER EDITION in all sales channels, characterized by an exceptional cover embellished with numerous special effects, and with a mini shikishi (illustrated card) celebratory attached.

In addition to this particular publication, a LIMITED EDITION will also be available including the REGULAR edition volume e a box, one of a kind, inspired by the iconic chest inside which the protagonist carries his sister Nezuko. Designed to collect all the volumes that make up the series and number 23 in the VARIANT COVER edition, the box will also contain an adorable modular diorama depicting Nezuko herself.

Once again manga will invade the streets. After the unprecedented launch that Star Comics reserved last year for the record launch of the KAIJU No. 8 series, decorating an entire subway station in Milan, and after the ambitious operation that featured ONE PIECE No. 100, with his characters literally on the streets of Naples thanks to a fully customized city line bus, now it will be possible to spot (from 27 March to 23 April) the protagonists of DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA on the streets of Milan thanks to a themed “Sirietto” model tram. The vehicle will be in service every other day on the main tram lines that cross the center of Milan, and the very central shelter in via Torino/via Palla will also be dedicated to the celebrations of this authentic generational phenomenon.

Furthermore, in April, 15 bookshops from Milan – such as the brand new Mondadori Duomo – in Marcianise passing even through Lugano they will dedicate exhibition spaces to this extraordinary series. The celebrations will continue until the end of the month with gods talks organized at some of these bookstores, which will involve opinion leaders, influencers and other guests, together with the Star Comics editors, and will end at Comicon (Naples International Comics Fair, from 28 April to 1 May) where Star Comics will dedicate to the work of Koyoharu Gotouge a whole booth and various activities aimed at the numerous enthusiasts present at the event.