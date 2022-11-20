Ufotable is currently working on the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and many hope to see characters like Shinobu Kocho, so present in fan art and cosplay, return.

However, and from what has been seen so far it seems that the focus of attention will be other Pillars. So the Insect Pillar will have to wait for her chance. But that does not prevent it from continuing to be very present among fans of the series.

Ever since Shinobu appeared he has been attracting attention; His design is otherwise attractive. All thanks to the work done by the mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge and the adaptation as an anime by ufotable.

As a character, this demon hunter stands out for her delicate figure. To the extent that she looked like a butterfly because of her graceful movements. Only unlike these insects it carries with it the equivalent of a stinger.

Source: ufotable.com

That’s his katana, which works like a hypodermic needle. With it he can inject compounds that are deadly to demons. This is how the Insect Pillar has managed to finish off these demonic creatures and always with a smile on her face.

It is not at all strange that Shinobu Kocho of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Be very popular in the cosplay environment. More than one cosplayer has dedicated a careful recreation to it.

Shinobu Kocho from Demon Slayer via a new cosplay

The cosplay that we share this time with Shinobu Kocho from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it is a contribution from cosplayer Niaruko_chan (@niaruko_chan).

As can be seen, she maintains the Insect Pilar’s hairstyle and the hair color seems correct. Likewise, she wears a butterfly-shaped ornament in her hair and her eyes have a similar coloration. The outfit that she wears is the same as seen in the manga and anime.

Font: Instagram.

It is the suit that the Pilares usually wear but suitable for the figure of this jacket. That is why it has a pattern reminiscent of the scales on the wings of a butterfly.

To complement the aforementioned, it carries one of these insects with it. It is a good recreation of this character which we hope will at least make a cameo in the third season of the anime. It only remains to have a little patience.

In addition to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba we have more anime information at EarthGamer.