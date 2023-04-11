Officially yesterday the third season of demon slayer, same that has started with a kind of recapitulation for those who are waiting for the adventures of Tanjiro. And now, it has been confirmed that there will be ten more episodes, which will arrive every Sunday without any hiccups, at least not for now.

Here is the premiere schedule for everything that is missing from this series:

This is the synopsis of the series:

It is the Taisho period in Japan. Tanjiro, a good-hearted boy who sells coal for a living, finds his family massacred by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister, Nezuko, the only survivor, has been transformed into a demon. Although devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro decides to become a demon slayer in order to drive back his sister and kill the demon that slaughtered his family.

Remember that the series is being broadcast on the platform crunchyroll.

Via: crunchyroll

Editor’s note: It will be a month of April full of this anime and also in May, the bad thing is that this time there are not as many as in previous seasons. At least the animation is something that will be worthwhile for the fans.