With the third season wrapping up with episode 11, “The ties that unite us; sunrise and dawn”Season 3 has ended Kimetsu no Yaiba. Fans around the world, however, are wondering when the release of DEMON SLAYER Season 4. Let’s try to take stock of the situation.

With the end of the third season, aniplexdistributor of the animated series, e ufotableanimation studio that brought the story of Tanjiro Kamado and his companions, immediately released a teaser trailer for the narrative arc following that of the “Village of katana smiths” which lasted throughout the third season. The fourth season will begin and fully cover the tenth story arc of the original manga Koyoharu Gotogethat is to say “Hashira Geiko-hen”, the narrative arc of theHashira training (Hashira Training Arc). In this new portion of the anime Tanjiro, Zen’itsu, Inosuke and other applicants pillars from the demon slaying squad they will train in succession at the remaining Hashira to increase their strength. However, training also has another purpose: to awaken the hidden potential in some team members, including Hashira, which manifests itself through a mysterious mark on the forehead.

Self ufotable And aniplex will decide to continue with the serialization of the anime without too long breaks, DEMON SLAYER Season 4 will be broadcast, and simulcast for Italy on Crunchyrollas early as next year, theoretically from Sunday 7 April 2024, coinciding with the start of the spring season, provided the series maintains the same broadcast day in Japan. Otherwise, season 4 could skip the summer and spring seasons and air directly with next year’s fall season, i.e. the October 6, 2024. Considering the last seasons broadcast, even the narrative arc of the’Hashira training it will last 11 episodes, to then leave room for the final narrative arc (Final Battle Arc)which will certainly be divided into two seasons or two cinematic features (Infinity Castle Arc and Sunrise Countdown Arc).

We just have to wait for more information from Aniplex, in the meantime we can enjoy the first teaser trailer of DEMON SLAYER Season 4.